CEE ECONOMY-Czech current account deficit soars in August

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Czech current account deficit soared to 80.6 billion crowns ($3.20 billion) in August on dividend outflows, the highest gap on records going back to 2004 and well above expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a deficit of 35.0 billion crowns after a 24.2 billion crown gap in July.

Current account balances around central Europe are coming under strain from soaring costs for energy and materials, which is putting pressure on currencies.

The Czech current account, which before 2021 was traditionally in surplus in most months, was heavily influenced in August by dividend outflows of 69.2 billion crowns, analysts said.

The August balance took the cumulative deficit to 191.0 billion crowns, around 2.8% of the Czech Republic's expected gross domestic product in 2022.

Petr Dufek, chief economist with Banka Creditas, said the gap could widen to more than 4% of GDP this year, the worst in 15 years.

"Besides the dividends, the Czech Republic's external balance is burdened by extremely expensive raw materials, which are worsening the trade balance," he said.

"The euro thus tends to go abroad away from the Czech market rather than the other way around, and it is hard to expect this trend to change soon."

The previous peak for the country's current account deficit was in May 2015, when it touched 54.4 billion crowns.

The central bank has kept up currency interventions since May to protect the crown from excessive swings, spending billions of euros of its international reserves.

($1 = 25.1910 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.