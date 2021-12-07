CEE ECONOMY-Chip shortage hits Czech, Hungarian industry at start of Q4

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chip shortages in the car sector again dragged heavily on Czech and Hungarian industrial output in October, setting up their economies for a weak start to the fourth quarter.

The two countries and Slovakia all rely more on the car sector than neighbouring Poland, which posted industrial growth of 7.8% in October, according to data on Nov. 22.

Tuesday's figures showed Czech factory output fell 4.9% in October, the biggest drop since June 2020. The decline was smaller than expected but deeper than in September.

Hungary's industrial output dropped 3.4%, also more than expected.

Peter Virovacz, a senior economist at ING in Budapest, said there were "still serious supply chain problems" affecting the car and electronics sectors.

"It looks like the problems affecting the two most important sectors for industry in Hungary will not be quickly solved, so now the emphasis is on sectors with a smaller weight, on how much they can drive industrial production," he added.

In the Czech Republic, the automotive sector makes up a quarter of industrial output. The statistics office said component delivery issues in car production had also started affecting related industries, such as tyre producers.

The country's biggest exporter, carmaker Skoda Auto, stopped work for two weeks in October because of global chip shortages but said on Nov. 24 it had production secured for the next month.

Last week, it said it was producing at about 75-80% of capacity with the renewed flare-up in the COVID-19 pandemic another problem as workers are left at home.

Its parent group, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, however, has said the worst of supply chain issues may be behind the carmaker.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)

