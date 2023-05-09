CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's trade flips to surplus on rising car exports

May 9 (Reuters) - Trade in central Europe posted some of the largest surpluses in recent years in March, data showed on Tuesday, as rising car exports and falling values of energy imports flipped balances in the region away from the deep deficits posted last year.

The Czech trade balance was in surplus for a third straight month at 15.9 billion crowns ($749 million) in March, driven by a 37% year-on-year rise in car exports, the statistics office said. The value of gas and oil imports fell by more than 44%.

Similarly, in Slovakia, the monthly surplus of 804 million euros ($885 million) was the highest since October 2020, with the value of exports - at more than 10 billion euros - the highest in the last decade.

Hungary's trade posted a second straight monthly surplus as it soared to 899 million euros, the highest since January 2021. Its quarterly surplus of 1.07 billion euros compares to a 1.30 billion euro deficit a year earlier.

A surge in energy import prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and Moscow cut gas supplies to Europe led to deep trade deficits in the region last year. However, that has flipped early in 2023 as energy prices ease and manufacturing supply snags, such as shortages of chips for cars, have let up somewhat.

While the outlook for energy prices remains uncertain, analysts said trade balances should continue to improve.

"While (Hungarian) domestic demand is expected to remain restrained in the upcoming months, new export capacities could contribute to further positive developments in the external balance, which could also back the forint in the short-term," Erste Group Bank said.

With car production improving and energy costs having less impact, economists at Komercni Banka forecast the Czech trade deficit will shrink in 2023 to around 26 billion crowns, a fraction of the 200 billion crown gap last year, before a return to surplus in 2024.

($1 = 21.2420 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Christina Fincher)

