CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's recovery slow as Czech economy takes Q3 hit

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Czech economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter, with household consumption dragging again, updated data showed on Friday, while Hungary confirmed an exit from recession amid a choppy recovery in central Europe.

Manufacturing surveys in the region also showed divergence in activity along with signs of a rebound.

Central Europe's economies are facing a slow recovery after already likely getting past the worst of an inflation surge last year that hammered consumer activity and companies' order books.

Inflation is back at single-digit rates after peaking at 16-25% but still above central bank targets and policymakers are gauging the right pace of interest rate cuts or when to begin loosening.

In Hungary, rates are the highest in the European Union, despite dropping steadily since May. Polish rates are on hold after 100 basis points in cuts in September and October.

The Czech central bank is yet to loosen policy but debating its start and some analysts said third-quarter gross domestic product data could lead to a small rate cut in December as the economy fell 0.5% on a quarterly basis, deeper than a flash estimate of 0.3%.

"Today's GDP reading is undoubtedly a dovish signal for the central bank," Patria Finance chief economist Jan Bures said.

In the quarter, household consumption declined as inflation continued to hit purchasing power and savings. Exports also fell amid poor foreign demand, the statistics office data showed.

RECOVERY SIGNS

Polish data on Thursday showed the region's biggest economy increased on a quarterly basis in the third quarter and by 0.5% year-on-year. Romania's economic growth slowed to 0.2% year-on-year, according to preliminary data in November, before an update due next week.

In year-on-year terms, Czech GDP fell 0.7%. Hungarian GDP fell 0.4% year-on-year and has shrunk 1.2% in the first three quarters of 2023.

But on a quarterly basis, Hungary's economy rose 0.9%, with industry and household consumption increasing.

"Although we exited technical recession, it would be too early to say things are alright," ING economist Peter Virovacz said, crediting a sharp rise in agriculture after a drought last year as a big driver. He added other sectors still need to "get back on their foot".

Manufacturing sentiment showed some improvements. The Hungarian purchasing managers' index (PMI), published on Friday, hovered in growth at 52.2 in November.

In Poland, S&P Global's PMI increased to 48.7, still below the 50-mark separating contraction from growth, but jumping from October. Czech PMI from S&P Global also improved for a second straight month but remained in contraction territory.

The Czech and Polish PMI readings showed bright spots, according to Nicholas Farr, Capital Economics' emerging Europe economist.

"The rise (in PMI levels) in both countries was driven by increases in the output and new orders indices, suggesting that demand conditions may be stabilising," he said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori and Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

