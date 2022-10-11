CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's price pain worsens as Hungary's inflation tops 20%

By Jason Hovet and Gergely Szakacs

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Energy costs drove up inflation around central Europe in September, data releases showed on Tuesday, with Hungary's headline rate climbing above 20%, the highest this century, and Czech prices picking up after a lull.

Central Europe's rate setters have been seeking to slow or end year-long cycles of interest rate hikes, but they are battling continued price rises linked to war in Ukraine and currencies being hit in falling global markets.

Hungary has one of the biggest challenges after its forint fell to record lows this month and double-digit wage growth adds to domestic price pressures. In the Czech Republic, though, the central bank said data confirmed inflation was peaking.

Hungarian inflation climbed more than 4 percentage points in September to reach 20.1%. The level has not been reached before in records that go back to 2000.

"The bigger problem (than inflation) is the continuous weakening of the forint, which indirectly raises future inflation pressure," ING economist Peter Virovacz said, adding higher energy prices in the industrial sector could also feed into inflation as companies adjust prices to consumers.

He said average inflation could reach 15% next year, above the Hungarian central bank's top forecast of 14%.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last month called an end to its cycle of rate hikes after taking the base rate to 13%.

But it has turned to market liquidity tools to further tighten policy after its announcement piled pressure on the forint, already under strain from a stronger dollar and a rule-of-law row with the European Union that has restricted Budapest's access to billions of euros in funding.

The forint EURHUF= fell on Tuesday to a new record low for a second straight day, hitting 428.95 to the euro.

ENERGY COSTS

Energy costs, driven higher as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe, also pushed Czech inflation up to a three-decade high of 18%. The rise comes after a slowdown to 17.2% in August, which had been the first year-on-year decline in more than a year.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) said the September data confirmed a peak in inflation, which the bank had forecast in the second half of the year.

Analysts said energy prices could cause fluctuations in inflation levels in the coming months, but most say the Czech central bank has ended its rate hike cycle.

"We expect a drop in inflation below 10% around the middle of next year," the Czech Banking Association's chief economist, Jakub Seidler, said. "The CNB will probably not raise interest rates any further, but it will keep them at a high level for longer."

The central bank held its base interest rate unchanged at 7% in August and September after rate hikes since June 2021 that totalled 675 basis points.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jane Merriman)

