CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's manufacturing downturn remains deep in July

Polish PMI 43.5 in July vs 45.1 in June

Czech PMI 41.4 in July vs 40.8 in June

Hungarian PMI 45.7 in July vs 44.6 in June

PMIs remained in contraction territory

Show no quick recovery on the way

Price pressures easing in surveys

Adds comments from Capital Economics, ING Hungary, Banka Creditas, Skoda outlook

By Jason Hovet

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Central European manufacturing remained stuck in a deep downturn in July, surveys showed on Tuesday, highlighting sluggish activity weighing on the region's economic rebound this year.

In Poland, the region's biggest economy, S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 43.5, below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a 15th consecutive month.

Similarly, S&P Global's Czech PMI was in contraction territory for a 14th month, at 41.4 versus a three-year low of 40.8 in June, with new orders dropping at the sharpest rate this year.

Hungarian PMI, measured by the country's Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), was below the breakeven point for a second month running.

The surveys come as the first data from second-quarter economic activity were revealed, with the Czech economyinching up 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, pulling further away from a recession last year, according to data on Monday.

But PMIs on Tuesday backed expectations that no quick recovery was on the way.

"The manufacturing PMIs for July suggest that industrial sectors generally struggled across the region at the start of Q3, and support our view that economic recoveries in CEE are not about to spring to life anytime soon," Capital Economics said.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said Polish manufacturers and suppliers were competing "for a smaller pool of business".

Polish respondents in the survey also reported the European market being a source of weakness for exports, which Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said was a reflection of euro zone weakness, notably in Germany.

"These are actually (Polish PMI) levels close to the last low of the pandemic period," he said.

PRICES DOWN

Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest, said risks were rising of Hungary's economy having to rely more on internal demand to pump up growth.

Surveys also showed downward pressure on input costs and selling prices, a sign of inflationary pressures easing, which will be welcome by central banks in the region.

Markets are bettinginterest rates at decades-old highs will come down this year as double-digit inflation rates fall. But consumers, whose spending power has been hammered by high prices, are remaining cautious in their purchases.

"The overall situation in industry further strengthens the disinflationary pressures on the input and output sides," Petr Dufek, chief economist at Banka Creditas in Prague, said.

"But on the other hand it is forcing companies into more drastic rationalisation, and that means also reducing employee numbers."

Signs of improvement can still be seen, such as in the Czech car sector, a lifeblood for the export-oriented economy which has faced global supply snags in the past few years.

Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, reported last month a 20% rise in first-half global deliveries and said a more stable supply chain was reducing delivery times.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Karol Badohal in Warsaw, and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, editing by Ed Osmond)

