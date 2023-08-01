CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's manufacturing downturn remains deep in July

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Central European manufacturing remained stuck in a deep downturn in July as output and orders mostly declined, surveys showed on Tuesday, highlighting sluggish activity that will weigh on the region's economic rebound this year.

In Poland, the region's biggest economy, S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 43.5 in July from 45.1 in June, remaining below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a 15th consecutive month.

Similarly, S&P Global's Czech PMI was in contraction territory for a 14th month in July, at 41.4 in July from a three-year low of 40.8 in June, with new orders dropping at the sharpest rate this year.

Hungarian PMI, measured by the country's Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), was below the breakeven point for a second month running, at 45.7 in July versus a revised 44.6 in June.

The surveys come as the first data from second-quarter economic activity were revealed, with the Czech Republic's statistics office reporting on Monday the economy inched up 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, pulling further away from a recession last year but signalling growth in 2023 would be minimal.

Other countries are due to report gross domestic product data in the coming weeks. PMIs on Tuesday showed muted activity continuing.

"These are actually (PMI) levels close to the last low of the pandemic period," Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said.

"It looks quite pessimistic, because companies see very weak prospects for acquiring new orders, especially for export. To me, this is a reflection of what is happening in the eurozone economy, especially in Germany."

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said Polish output, employment and purchasing activity all scaled back, and added manufacturers and suppliers are competing "for a smaller pool of business".

Polish PMI showed continued downward pressure on both input costs and selling charges, a sign of inflationary pressures easing, which will be welcome by central banks in the region that markets bet will be easing tight policy later this year.

Inflation across the region surged to double-digit rates last year but has been easing in recent months, although consumers who saw price growth sap their spending power are remaining cautious in their purchases.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Karol Badohal in Warsaw, and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, editing by Ed Osmond)

