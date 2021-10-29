CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe rate hikes stay on menu as Polish inflation soars

By Jason Hovet

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Rate-hike expectations remained high in central Europe on Friday, with surging Polish inflation and slowing Czech growth doing little to sway markets expecting steep policy-tightening for the rest of this year.

Policymakers around central Europe have turned to rate hikes to battle rapidly rising inflation that is being fed by global supply snags and rising energy costs, as well as by rebounding consumer demand and tight labour markets pushing up wages.

The price spike comes as an economic rebound that started this year with the end of COVID-19 restrictions begins to ebb, with companies facing supply chain disruptions and higher costs, and this is weighing heavily on the important car sector and leading to reduced growth outlooks.

In October, Poland's headline inflation rate jumped to 6.8%, up a full percentage point from September, according to a statistics office flash estimate. Analysts said rises of 7-8% were in sight going into 2022.

"The Polish central bank must continue tightening and I think that this data increases the probability that there will be another rate hike in November," said Piotr Bielski, the director of the economic analysis department at Santander Bank Polska, adding that a 50-basis-point increase was possible.

Polish rate setters had taken a more cautious approach to rates for fear of stunting economic recovery but then announced a surprise 40-basis-point hike to push the benchmark rate to 0.5% as inflation rose to its highest in decades.

This followed the Hungarian and Czech central banks, which increased rates in June. Romania, which faces a political stalemate and one of Europe's worst surges in COVID-19 cases, has also lifted borrowing costs to quell price pressures.

The tightening comes as the European Central Bank seeks to look through a spike in inflation that it sees as temporary.

Rate setters in central Europe, though, worry about a rise in inflation expectations becoming entrenched.

Hungary's central bank continues to increase rates and Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag has said a tight labour market, rising wages and cost-side shocks are a dangerous mix.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok has said the bank will aim to prevent a wage-price spiral. He and his colleagues delivered a 75-basis-point rise to double the base rate to 1.50% in September, and market analysts say another 75-basis-point hike is possible at the next meeting in November.

Gross domestic product data from the third quarter, released on Friday, did little to change expectations despite showing a slowdown as industry deals with lower external demand and supply problems.

Quarter-on-quarter growth eased to 1.4% in the Czech Republic, while the year-on-year growth slowed sharply to 2.8% from 8.1% in the second quarter.

"(The Czech) economy performed a little worse than expected in Q3 and a slowdown seems likely this quarter. But that is unlikely to prevent further aggressive monetary tightening," Capital Economics said.

