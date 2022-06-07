CEE ECONOMY-As inflation soars, Czech real wage decline deepens in first quarter

June 7 (Reuters) - Czech real wages fell by 3.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, according to statistics office data on Tuesday, as soaring inflation sharply outpaces pay hikes and cuts deeper into households' purchasing power.

With inflation running at a nearly three-decade high, Czech real wages are expected to fall in 2022 for the first time in almost a decade, hitting a consumer demand boom seen after the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The drop in the average Czech real monthly wage was not as deep as a Reuters poll forecast seeing a decline of 4.2%, although it accelerated from a 2.0% decline in the fourth quarter.

The average nominal gross wage rose 7.2%, well below the average rate of inflation in the first quarter which reached 11.2%, the statistics office said.

In separate data, retail sales on an adjusted basis gained 5.0% year-on-year in April, slowing from a revised 5.9% rise in the previous month. Clothing and recreation were the main drivers as shops faced closures a year ago during the pandemic.

Nominal wage growth in central Europe has stayed relatively solid as unemployment remains low and labour markets hot, keeping consumer demand buoyant for now despite soaring prices.

For example, in Hungary, nominal gross wages have risen in double digits, ahead of inflation thanks to a jump in the minimum wage enacted before April elections and bonuses factored in.

But Czech nominal wage growth is more subdued, and is forecast to sharply lag the inflation surge seen since last year. The Czech National Bank has forecast real wages to fall 8.5% in 2022 as inflation stays above 10%.

"Wage results in the first quarter set a bar for development in the rest of the year," Banka Creditas economist Petr Dufek said.

"It is evident that employees expect a significant decline in purchasing power as inflation in the coming months will be well above levels in the first quarter."

