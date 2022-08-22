Cedric Nwafor: Combating Africa’s Hunger and Poverty Through Changemakers

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hello! My name is Spiffy, I’m an interplanetary journalist. I’ve been speaking with innovators from around the world who are working on UN SDG 2: Zero Hunger. Our guest for today is one of them. Cedric Nwafor is the Executive Director of Roots Africa and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the blog today.

Spiffy: It’s wonderful to meet you, Cedric. I’m curious about the challenges Roots Africa is addressing. What can you tell me?

Cedric: It’s great to meet you too, Spiffy. Thanks for having me! To answer your question about what we do at Roots Africa—generally, our primary goal is to increase farmers' yield and income using the most sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices. We tackle smallholder farmers' lack of knowledge and resources in remote African communities. Farmers improve yield and generate more revenue by providing appropriate knowledge and resources. Minimizing post-harvest loss is critical because it reduces farm yield and income primarily due to a lack of infrastructure and techniques to address post-harvest yield.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Cedric: Growing up in Cameron, we had six farms. We worked on the farms daily, and it was tedious manual labor. Yet, despite all of this hard work, there were still days when we could not guarantee our next meal. Fast-forward a few years later, I made it to the United States and met a group of farmers from Idaho who invited me over to learn about agriculture in the US compared to Cameroon. When I was in Idaho, I visited many farmers learning about their daily activities. While on one of these farms, I watched a tractor till the soil for five minutes. At that moment, it dawned on me that the amount of work that the tractor could do for five minutes was equivalent to what my family did for an entire week. That tractor symbolized the transformation.

Spiffy: Can you elaborate on how your organization is working towards a more equitable world?

Cedric: Four key pillars guide us through every step we take - cause autonomy, multiplying the effect, engaging the world, and continuing learning. They help us to stay stable; they help us focus on what matters most. We believe that Africans should develop Africa's solution and so we empower the youth. We provide them with resources, they go out into their communities and identify challenges they feel need to be addressed, Then they proffer solutions to these challenges. We guide them and mentor them along the way, and, in turn, they train other farmers. We believe that partnerships and mentorship will drive these changemakers to achieve their goals and stay connected. Continuous learning helps us learn, evolve and improve.

Spiffy: I love these four pillars! Tell me about a recent milestone or initiative by Roots Africa and the impact it creates on your community.

Cedric: We recently graduated our 2022 batch of changemakers, and they have done extraordinary work in their communities, training over 500 farmers in Liberia and Uganda. We talked to these farmers and saw the impact the training had on them. By using better practices, they had more yield and increased their income. Seeing these changes in the community was amazing. We then realized that Roots Africa is not a one-hit program. We saw how our changemakers get job opportunities because of their work and evolving mindsets to see agriculture as a revenue-generating venture. We are proud and excited to share their work with the world.

Spiffy: Of course every organization and entrepreneur faces their share of failure. Please share an experience when you faced it and didn't give up. Are there any learnings you’d like to share with our readers?

Cedric: In my first entrepreneurship class, I was told I could not submit my proposal because the class was a business class. I was devastated because that was my sole reason for being in school, and I thought entrepreneurship class would help, but it was rejected. So after the course, I went to plead with my professor for my project to be accepted. After a lot of convincing, she agreed with the condition that someone in the class would have to be willing to work with me on the project. So I presented it and got a few people to join. This was a critical lesson that I would face many rejections in life, but that shouldn't make me give up just yet—it is what I do after those rejections.

Spiffy: What is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

Cedric: Reading the book Power of the NOW by Eckhart Tolle has given me a new understanding that I am not my thoughts. My thoughts and body are separate, and having a separation between those two, or having the opportunity to observe what I am thinking, has been a journey. I am not there yet, where I am consciously aware of my thoughts, but it is giving me some sort of revelation to sense immediately whether my emotions are changing because of something real or not. It has also allowed me to redefine my ego and ensure that I come from a position of abundance, not lack. Continuously developing in this space of realizing my thoughts and separating them from my existence will be a game changer, helping me in decision-making and my overall life.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience before I let you go?

Cedric: To end hunger and poverty in Africa, Africa doesn’t need charity; it needs changemakers. We nurture resilient agriculture to end hunger and poverty, and to foster entrepreneurship. Young people in Africa pushing the frontiers of agriculture lack the opportunity to showcase their work, produce, skills, and services because they may lack resources, technical know-how as well, and internet access to enable them to reach significant market size, partners, and large organizations so that they have the chance to export their products, share their ideas, and travel the world to learn. However, these young people are hardworking, creative, humble, resilient, intelligent, and have outstanding qualities of leadership that we want to see in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Cedric—it’s been an honor!

A passion for agriculture drives Cedric Nwafor, the founder of Roots Africa. This youth-led organization combats hunger, poverty, and exclusion by connecting students and agricultural experts in the US to farming communities in Africa. Cedric manages the Agriculture Innovation Program at the University of Maryland College of Agriculture Natural Resources.(Nominated by Diego Soto. First published on the Ladderworks website on August 22, 2022.)

