Cedarwood Ventures Expands Stake in Capital Estate

Capital Estate Limited (HK:0193) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cedarwood Ventures Limited has successfully completed its mandatory unconditional cash offer to acquire additional shares of Capital Estate Limited, raising its stake to over 62% of the company’s total share capital. The offer saw valid acceptances for over 24 million shares, marking a significant increase in Cedarwood’s control over the company. This move highlights strategic maneuvers in the stock market, attracting attention from investors interested in corporate acquisitions.

For further insights into HK:0193 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.