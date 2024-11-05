Cedar Woods Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (AU:CWP) has released an update.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully carried. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approvals for issuing performance rights and options. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

