Cedar Woods Prepares for 2024 Annual General Meeting

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (AU:CWP) has released an update.
Cedar Woods Properties Limited is gearing up for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key agenda items include the re-election of directors, adoption of the remuneration report, and a change of auditor. The meeting will feature addresses from Chairman William Hames and Managing Director Nathan Blackburne, setting the stage for significant corporate governance decisions.
