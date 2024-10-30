Cedar Woods Eyes Growth Amid Strong Market Conditions

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (AU:CWP) has released an update.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited is on track for a 10% growth in net profit after tax for FY25, with presales reaching over $560 million by the end of Q1, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. The company showcases a robust financial position with significant liquidity and ongoing successful projects across Australia, including joint ventures and developments in key regions. Favorable market conditions, such as high population growth and government support for residential development, continue to drive strong sales and price growth, particularly in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

