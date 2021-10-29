Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) shareholders have earned a 244% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Its share price is already up an impressive 236% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 32% gain in the last three months. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 12% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Cedar Realty Trust went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We doubt the modest 1.2% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately Cedar Realty Trust's fell 8.7% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CDR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

We know that Cedar Realty Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Cedar Realty Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Cedar Realty Trust's TSR for the last 1 year was 244%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cedar Realty Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 244% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cedar Realty Trust (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

