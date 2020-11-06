Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.01, the dividend yield is 3.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDR was $1.01, representing a -69.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.35 and a 92.34% increase over the 52 week low of $.53.

CDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.15%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an decrease of -6.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CDR at 11.71%.

