Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.6, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDR was $15.6, representing a -7.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.93 and a 263.63% increase over the 52 week low of $4.29.

CDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.34%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 2.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CDR at 4.17%.

