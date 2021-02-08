Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDR was $11.85, representing a -40.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.80 and a 241.91% increase over the 52 week low of $3.47.

CDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.32%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (FRDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRDM with an increase of 30.17% over the last 100 days. EPOL has the highest percent weighting of CDR at 7.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.