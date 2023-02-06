Cedar Fair To Hire About 35,000 Seasonal Associates At Its Parks In 2023

(RTTNews) - Amusement-resort operators Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (FUN) announced Monday plans to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates to help staff its parks in 2023. These positions include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and aquatics, security and many more roles.

The company anticipates filling up to 80% of those roles or 28,000 jobs during a week-long hiring blitz to be held across all its parks in the United States and Canada from Feb. 18 to 24. This is expected to be the largest recruiting event in Cedar Fair's history.

Cedar Fair parks offer competitive wages and benefits and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, free meals and free admission to any Cedar Fair park. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day.

