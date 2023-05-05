Cedar Fair (FUN) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Cedar Fair said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.24%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 20.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.27 (n=128).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cedar Fair. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.36%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 38,786K shares. The put/call ratio of FUN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cedar Fair is 54.85. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.48% from its latest reported closing price of 40.79.

The projected annual revenue for Cedar Fair is 1,855MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,894K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,792K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 3,072K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 140.83% over the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 2,799K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,570K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares, representing a decrease of 62.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 40.94% over the last quarter.

Centerbridge Partners holds 2,450K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 43.41% over the last quarter.

Cedar Fair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

