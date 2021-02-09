Ceconomy's strong Q1 fails to remove outlook doubts

By Zuzanna Szymanska

Feb 9 (Reuters) - MediaMarkt owner Ceconomy CECG.DE said its month-on-month sales have increased steadily throughout the first quarter, although new or extended lockdowns in its core markets confirm doubts around its 2020-21 forecast.

Ceconomy, which had cancelled annual targets several times in the past, said in mid-December it expects core profit in 2020-21 to reach 80-90% of pre-pandemic levels if strong online sales continue to limit coronavirus-related disruption.

The group's sales have steadily recovered for the last four months up to a point where it was able to reached almost 75% of last year's sales in January, finance chief Karin Sonnenmoser told a conference call after Ceconomy confirmed the outlook and preliminary first-quarter results in a statement published on Tuesday.

However, these increases were helped by seasonal effects from campaigns around the Black Friday and Christmas periods in November and December, the company said, adding its guidance had assumed there would be no extensive new lockdowns across Europe.

After Ceconomy's core markets introduced new lockdown measures or extended existing ones, 11% of the group's stores closed down in November, followed by 31% in December and 63% in January, Chief Executive and Chairman Bernhard Duttmann said.

The federal and state governments of Germany, where Ceconomy operates around 430 of its 1000 stores, will meet on Wednesday to discuss a potential lockdown extension.

According to an analyst at Bryan Garnier, Ceconomy may ultimately reach the bottom end of its original guidance or go even lower.

Shares in Ceconomy were down about 4% at 1200 GMT.

