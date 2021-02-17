Markets

CECONOMY Suspends Original FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - CECONOMY AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) announced the suspension of the original outlook for the financial year 2020/21. This is due to the the significantly increased uncertainties with respect to the duration of the pandemic and associated length of temporary store closures. The company noted that recent decisions of the Länder conference in Germany have led to additional uncertainties.

CECONOMY said it recorded strong first quarter of the new financial year despite increasing COVID-19-related restrictions and local temporary store closures. Adjusted sales were up 11.4%, for the quarter.

