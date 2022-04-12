(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said that its shareholders approved by a large majority the capital measures associated with Ceconomy's acquisition of Convergenta Invest GmbH's minority shareholding in MediaMarktSaturn.

Ceconomy AG's preference shareholders approved the conversion of the preference shares into ordinary shares at a separate meeting with an approval rate of 98.79%.

"Following today's resolutions, we are very confident that we will be able to complete the Convergenta transaction by the end of September 2022 at the latest," said Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn.

Ceconomy will become the sole shareholder of MediaMarktSaturn. In return, Convergenta will become an anchor shareholder of Ceconomy.

Ceconomy noted that the simplified shareholder structure offers many advantages. It will speed up its decision-making processes and become faster and more powerful overall.

In view of the planned merger of Ceconomy and MediaMarktSaturn into one company, the management structure was already unified last year. Karsten Wildberger and Florian Wieser have been acting as CEO and CFO respectively for both Ceconomy and MediaMarktSaturn since summer 2021.

