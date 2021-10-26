Markets

Ceconomy Q4 Preliminary Total Sales Down 2.0%

(RTTNews) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter preliminary total sales declined about 2.0% to 5.17 billion euros from 5.27 billion euros in the prior year.

Quarterly sales, adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes, declined by 1.0% or 1.2% on a like-for-like basis, against the backdrop of prior year's high catch-up demand.

But online sales for the quarter rose 24.7% to 1.1 billion euros driven largely by an increased average basket; online sales share at 20.5% of total sales.

The company will publish its financial results for the fourth-quarter on 14 December 2021.

