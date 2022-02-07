Ceconomy Q1 Adj. EBIT Down; Confirms FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its adjusted EBIT, before non-recurring effects, associates and portfolio changes, for the first quarter declined to 274 million euros from 346 million euros in the prior year.

Sales, adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes, for the first quarter also declined to 6.9 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros in the previous year.

Overall, the level of demand in the first quarter did not reach the extraordinarily high level of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Ceconomy said it remains optimistic about the remainder of the financial year, despite the continuing uncertainties.

The company confirmed its expectation of a slight increase in sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes and a very clear increase in adjusted EBIT in the full year 2021/22.

The company noted that it will specify its outlook as soon as general conditions allow more clarity.

