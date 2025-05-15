CECONOMY Posts Loss In Q2; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - CECONOMY AG reported that its second quarter net result group share was a loss of 38 million euros compared to profit of 84 million euros. Reported loss per share was 0.08 euros compared to profit of 0.17 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to 10 million euros from 5 million euros. Adjusted loss per share was 0.07 euros compared to profit of 0.19 euros.

Second quarter reported sales were 5.25 billion euros, down 1.6% from a year ago. Adjusted for currency and portfolio change effects, sales were up by 1.3%, with like-for-like growth of 0.8%.

The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2024/25.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.