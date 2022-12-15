CECONOMY FY Adj. Operating Profit Declines; Sales Up 3.2%

(RTTNews) - CECONOMY AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its fiscal year 2021/22 adjusted operating earnings or adjusted EBIT was 197 million euros compared to 237 million euros, prior year. Adjusted sales increased by 3.2% to 21.8 billion euros. Like-for-like sales were up 3.5 percent.

The Group noted that its sales in October and November exceeded previous year's level.

For fiscal 2022/23, the company expects a clear increase in earnings and a slight increase in sales. CECONOMY noted that if the macroeconomic environment develops less favorably than currently foreseen, the company would have to factor in clear declines in sales and earnings.

