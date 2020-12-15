CECONOMY FY Adj. EBIT Excluding Associates Significantly Higher Than Updated Outlook

(RTTNews) - CECONOMY AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported an adjusted EBIT excluding associates of 236 million euros, for fiscal year 2019/20. Sales were approximately 20.8 billion euros, a decrease of 1.8% despite more than six weeks of COVID-19-related store closures.

For fiscal 2020/21, the company expects an adjusted EBIT excluding associates of between 320 million euros and 370 million euros, with slight growth in total sales.

In the medium term, total sales are expected to rise to over 22 billion euros by fiscal 2022/23. An increase in the adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 2.5 - 2.7% is the focus of the mid-term ambition, the company said.

