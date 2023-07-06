CECONOMY (FWB:CEC) Price Target Increased by 9.60% to 2.31

The average one-year price target for CECONOMY (FWB:CEC) has been revised to 2.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.60% from the prior estimate of 2.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 2.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.34 / share.

CECONOMY Maintains 7.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in CECONOMY. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEC is 0.03%, an increase of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 15,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,357K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 23.50% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,872K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 26.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,423K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 35.32% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 1,121K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 997K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 11.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

