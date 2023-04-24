CECONOMY (FWB:CEC) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for CECONOMY (FWB:CEC) has been revised to 1.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 2.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.54% from the latest reported closing price of 2.50 / share.

CECONOMY Maintains 6.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in CECONOMY. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEC is 0.03%, an increase of 20.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 14,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,378K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 28.85% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,588K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 21.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,341K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 48.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,102K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 23.38% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 1,026K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEC by 100.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.