Ceconomy CEO Jorn Werner To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG Thursday announced that CEO Jörn Werner has decided to part with immediate effect.

The company has appointed Bernhard Düttmann, member of the Supervisory Board, for a term of twelve months as CEO. Düttmann also becomes Labour Director and, in addition to Human Resources, is responsible for the Group's strategy.

From October 17, the Ceconomy Management Board consists of Dr Bernhard Düttmann and Karin Sonnenmoser.

"We would like to thank Mr. Werner for his commitment and the work he has done. He played an active role in the strategic development of CECONOMY. With regard to managing the company, however, there are different views between him and the Supervisory Board, so that the separation is a logical step", says Jürgen Fitschen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

