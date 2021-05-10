Ceconomy Appoints Dr Karsten Wildberger As CEO

(RTTNews) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) Monday announced the appointment of Dr Karsten Wildberger as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Wildberger succeeds Dr Bernhard Düttmann, who has been leading the company on an interim basis as CEO since October 2019. Wildberger will also take over the position as Chief Executive Officer of Media- Saturn-Holding-GmbH from Ferran Reverter Planet.

Wildberger, currently Chief Operating Officer at E.ON SE, has a broad international expertise from various industries.

"We are very pleased to have Dr Wildberger join us in the role of CEO of CECONOMY AG," says Thomas Dannenfeldt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY. "He brings to the company experience with traditional sales models in stationary retail and the transformation towards a growing omnichannel provider with a strong digital focus and profitable service business."

