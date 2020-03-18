Ceconomy AG Withdraws FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said the Management Board has decided to withdraw the outlook for fiscal 2019/20. Due to the uncertainties in connection with Covid-19, the Management Board currently refrains from issuing a new outlook for fiscal 2019/20.

For the first two months of the second quarter of fiscal 2019/20, Ceconomy AG recorded a solid performance in terms of sales and earnings. However, the company expects effects on sales and EBIT.

Ceconomy AG stated that, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the situation in many core markets of MediaMarktSaturn is challenging. Currently, all MediaMarkt and Saturn stores in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Poland, Luxembourg and now also in Germany will remain closed for the time being, the company noted.

