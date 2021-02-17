Markets

CECONOMY AG Reports AGM Results - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CECONOMY AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said the company's shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting with the required majority. The shareholders approved capital measures related to acquisition of the MediaMarktSaturn minority stake and reorganization of the shareholder structure. Closing of this deal is expected at the earliest by end of first quarter, 2021.

CECONOMY said approval of transaction with Convergenta paves the way for a simplified corporate structure and further tax consolidation. Convergenta will become CECONOMY's largest shareholder and hold an approximately 25.9% stake, which could be increased further via conversion of the new convertible bonds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More