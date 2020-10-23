Markets

Ceconomy AG Prelim. Q4 Adj. EBIT Excl. Associates Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported fourth quarter adjusted EBIT excl. associates at around 120 million euros compared to 151 million euros, prior year. Fourth quarter sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes rose by 7.6% (up 7.9% on a like-for-like basis) to 5.27 billion euros, driven by sustained strong customer demand, successful campaigns and continued good online momentum. Underlying sales were up 9.8%, for the quarter.

Full year adjusted EBIT excl. associates was at around 230 million euros compared to 403 million euros, last year. Sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes were down 1.8% to 20.83 billion euros (down 1.4% on a like-for-like basis).

