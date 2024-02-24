Ceconomy AG - Depositary Receipt () (MTTRY) Price Target Increased by 47.87% to 0.75

The average one-year price target for Ceconomy AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MTTRY) has been revised to 0.75 / share. This is an increase of 47.87% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.26 to a high of 1.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.74% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceconomy AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTTRY is 0.19%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.80% to 31,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 7,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTTRY by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTTRY by 1,402.91% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTTRY by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,869K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing an increase of 42.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTTRY by 1,221.64% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTRY by 17.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

