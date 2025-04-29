$CECO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CECO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,553,797 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CECO:
$CECO Insider Trading Activity
$CECO insiders have traded $CECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER K. JOHANSSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,101 shares for an estimated $648,196.
- RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $377,766 and 0 sales.
$CECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $CECO stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,010,712 shares (+128.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,553,823
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 673,050 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,346,301
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 635,931 shares (+6409.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,224,194
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 344,041 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,400,359
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 315,032 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,523,417
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 307,042 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,281,879
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 290,800 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,790,884
$CECO Government Contracts
We have seen $212,287 of award payments to $CECO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510742696!TRAP,MOISTURE: $166,425
- 8510854039!GASKET: $18,320
- 8510714894!RELAY,ELECTROMAGNET: $7,920
- 8510771176!SEPERATOR,MOISTURE: $7,600
- 8511092786!SEPERATOR,MOISTURE: $7,600
