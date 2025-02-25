$CECO stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CECO stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,554,829 of trading volume.

$CECO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CECO:

$CECO insiders have traded $CECO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F WALLMAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $287,722

$CECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CECO stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CECO Government Contracts

We have seen $229,337 of award payments to $CECO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

