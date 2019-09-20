CECO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Career Education Corp (Symbol: CECO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.11, changing hands as low as $16.64 per share. Career Education Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CECO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.01 per share, with $22.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.09.

