CECO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Career Education Corp (Symbol: CECO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.93, changing hands as high as $17.95 per share. Career Education Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CECO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.01 per share, with $22.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.94.

