Ceco Environmental reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 14c, consensus 19c

October 29, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $135.5M, consensus $154.65M. CEO Todd Gleason commented, “While our Q3 produced very strong orders and a new record backlog, we were disappointed that we fell short of the anticipated quarterly revenue and income outlook as a handful of customer-driven delays in larger projects could not be overcome by continued progress with margin expansion and other actions. These delayed projects are expected to begin activity over the coming months and the impact is reflected in our updated full year 2024 and newly introduced full year 2025 outlook. We are excited to have been awarded several large energy transition and general industrial orders in the quarter and we anticipate this trend to continue as we are forecasting a very strong fourth quarter bookings period.”

