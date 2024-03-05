Ceco Environmental Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Lifts Annual Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has revised up its annual revenue outlook in line with analysts' view.

Todd Gleason, CEO of CECO, said: "We raised our full year 2024 outlook to reflect our expectations given our tremendous backlog, coupled with our commercial and operational excellence programs, which will drive robust organic growth and further operating margin expansion opportunities."

CECO now expects annual revenue of $590 million to $610 million against previous outlook of $575 million to $600 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report revenue of $590.91 million, for the year.

Excluding items, EBITDA now projected to be in the range of $67 million to $70 million versus its earlier view of $65 million to $70 million.

Q4 Results:

For the quarter, Ceco Environmental released earnings that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.879 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $8.295 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $10.1 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.1% to $153.711 million from $116.402 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.879 Mln. vs. $8.295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $153.711 Mln vs. $116.402 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.