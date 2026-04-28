CECO Environmental Q1 Adj. Net Income Increases; Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - CECO Environmental (CECO) posted a first quarter net loss of $0.4 million, compared to net income of $36.0 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.01 compared to net income of $0.98. Non-GAAP net income was $13.9 million, compared to $3.5 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.36 from $0.10. Net sales increased to $205.92 million from $176.70 million. Orders were $449.5 million, up 97 percent.

The company increased outlook for 2026 to reflect revenue between $940 million and $1 billion, up approximately 25 percent at the midpoint of the range when compared to 2025 and increased adjusted EBITDA between $120 and $140 million, up approximately 45 percent at the midpoint of the range. This is compared to the previous guidance range of revenue between $925 and $975 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $115 and $135 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, CECO Environmental shares are up 7.84 percent to $70.01.

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