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CECO Environmental Q1 Adj. Net Income Increases; Raises 2026 Guidance

April 28, 2026 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CECO Environmental (CECO) posted a first quarter net loss of $0.4 million, compared to net income of $36.0 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.01 compared to net income of $0.98. Non-GAAP net income was $13.9 million, compared to $3.5 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.36 from $0.10. Net sales increased to $205.92 million from $176.70 million. Orders were $449.5 million, up 97 percent.

The company increased outlook for 2026 to reflect revenue between $940 million and $1 billion, up approximately 25 percent at the midpoint of the range when compared to 2025 and increased adjusted EBITDA between $120 and $140 million, up approximately 45 percent at the midpoint of the range. This is compared to the previous guidance range of revenue between $925 and $975 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $115 and $135 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, CECO Environmental shares are up 7.84 percent to $70.01.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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