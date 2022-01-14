CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. Having said that, after a brief look, CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CECO Environmental is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$13m ÷ (US$419m - US$118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, CECO Environmental has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.6%.

What Can We Tell From CECO Environmental's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at CECO Environmental is showing some signs of weakness. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 4.4% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 28% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that CECO Environmental is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for CECO Environmental that we think you should be aware of.

