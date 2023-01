(RTTNews) - CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) announced Tuesday it expects orders for the fourth quarter of 2022 to exceed $145 million, an increase of at least $55 million, or 60 percent, over the prior-year quarter and $43 million, or 42 percent, on a sequential basis, providing CECO with year-end backlog at or near record levels.

