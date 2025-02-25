CECO ENVIRONMENTAL Earnings Results: $CECO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ($CECO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $158,570,000, missing estimates of $162,949,763 by $-4,379,763.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CECO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL Insider Trading Activity

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL insiders have traded $CECO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F WALLMAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $287,722

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of CECO ENVIRONMENTAL stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL Government Contracts

We have seen $229,337 of award payments to $CECO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.