This CECO Environmental Director Sold 11,218 Shares for $830,000

Key Points

Munish Nanda sold 11,218 shares on May 1, 2026, generating transaction proceeds of approximately ~$830,000 at around $74 per share.

The sale represented 15.31% of Nanda's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 73,249 to 62,031 shares.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; the transaction affected only direct ownership.

This is Nanda's first reported open-market sale; remaining capacity after this transaction stands at 62,031 shares, with no options outstanding.

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Munish Nanda, Director at CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO), reported an open-market sale of 11,218 shares for a total consideration of ~$830,000 on May 1, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,218 Transaction value $830,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 62,031 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.61 million

Key questions

What proportion of Munish Nanda's direct stake was sold in this transaction?

The sale accounted for 15.31% of Nanda's direct holdings in CECO Environmental Corp, leaving a post-transaction direct balance of 62,031 shares.

The sale accounted for 15.31% of Nanda's direct holdings in CECO Environmental Corp, leaving a post-transaction direct balance of 62,031 shares. Was this transaction part of a broader pattern or a discrete event?

This filing marks Nanda's first open-market sale, as prior filings in the period were administrative; there is no evidence of repeated selling activity.

This filing marks Nanda's first open-market sale, as prior filings in the period were administrative; there is no evidence of repeated selling activity. Did indirect holdings or derivative securities factor into this Form 4 event?

No; the transaction impacted only directly held common shares, with no reported activity in trusts, LLCs, or stock options.

No; the transaction impacted only directly held common shares, with no reported activity in trusts, LLCs, or stock options. How does the timing relate to CECO Environmental Corp.'s recent performance?

The sale occurred after a 204% one-year total return as of May 1, 2026, suggesting capture of appreciation but with a meaningful remaining holding, as 84.7% of direct shares are still retained.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $803.6 million Net income (TTM) $13.67 million Employees 1,540 1-year price change 204.4%

Company snapshot

Designs, engineers, and installs air quality and fluid handling systems, including filtration, gas separation, and emission control solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of engineered systems and services for industrial pollution control and process optimization.

Serves natural gas processors, refineries, power generators, manufacturing, and industrial sectors requiring environmental compliance solutions.

CECO Environmental Corp. operates at scale in the pollution control and industrial process optimization market, leveraging engineering expertise to deliver tailored solutions for complex industrial needs. The company's strategy focuses on providing comprehensive emission control and fluid handling systems to industries with stringent environmental requirements. CECO's competitive advantage lies in its broad product portfolio and established relationships with major industrial customers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Nanda’s May 1 share sale, which appears to be the insider’s first, comes after a more than 200% year-over-year appreciation for the stock. But it hasn’t been just up and to the right. Shares are up 24% year to date after a major 15% drop earlier this year.

The company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on April 28, and the results were strong. Orders were up 97% to 449.5 million, and its backlog of more than $1 billion was up 72% year over year. Revenue and gross profit also gained, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $20.4 million, up 46%.

Management also said its previously proposed merger with Thermon Group, an industrial technology company and leader in industrial process heating solutions, appears on track for the second quarter of this year. The business combination should strengthen CECO’s position as a leader in industrial environmental and thermal solutions, while its recent progress in orders and hefty backlog appear to signal continued growth hopes for CECO.

Given the stock’s recent run and historical volatility, investors should weigh these expectations against the stock’s fundamentals before deciding to add shares.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Thermon Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.