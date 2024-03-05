News & Insights

Ceco Environmental Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

March 05, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.879 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $8.295 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $10.1 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.1% to $153.711 million from $116.402 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.879 Mln. vs. $8.295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $153.711 Mln vs. $116.402 Mln last year.

