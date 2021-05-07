CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study CECO Environmental's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CECO Environmental is:

2.9% = US$6.1m ÷ US$206m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CECO Environmental's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

As you can see, CECO Environmental's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.7%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that CECO Environmental grew its net income at a significant rate of 48% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared CECO Environmental's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.2%.

NasdaqGS:CECE Past Earnings Growth May 7th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CECO Environmental fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CECO Environmental Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

CECO Environmental doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that CECO Environmental has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

