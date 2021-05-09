CECO Environmental Corp. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$72m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 25%, coming in at just US$0.03 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CECE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, CECO Environmental's four analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$320.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 44% to US$0.34. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$316.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.35 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 30% to US$11.50, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on CECO Environmental, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CECO Environmental shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2021. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 5.5% annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, CECO Environmental is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for CECO Environmental. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CECO Environmental's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CECO Environmental going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CECO Environmental has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

